Lukashenko: If European Union established good relations with Russia, it would prosper

The European Union countries will prosper if they establish good relations with Russia. This opinion was expressed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with a well-known blogger Mario Nawfal, BelTA informs.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the European Union faces huge internal contradictions, and the Americans are well aware of that.

"The future of Europe would probably be good only in an alliance with Russia. If the Europeans, the European Union, established good, normal relations with Russia, at least in the economy, they would prosper," the head of state said.

However, the President doubts whether the United States are concerned of such contour of things. After all, one way or another, not only China and Russia, but also the European Union are competitors for the United States.

"And whether America will be great again when the European Union is strong is the question. The European Union is also an economic competitor of the United States of America. Therefore, the unity of the European Union and Russia was probably not quite favorable for the United States of America," said Alexander Lukashenko.

But in general, such alliance is very important for the planet, the President added. According to him, any system is more stable if it rests on several pillars. In the world, such pillars are the United States, China, the European Union, Russia and India.