Lukashenko: In context of information war Belarus should not fall behind but win

In the context of information war Belarus should not fall behind but win. This task has been set by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the newly appointed Minister of Information Marat Markov, BelTA informs.

Addressing to the Minister the President emphasized that an information war going on. So from the press secretary to the representatives of our media – everyone should keep on working. "To go forward and win. There is no other way," said Alexander Lukashenko.