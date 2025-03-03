Lukashenko instructed head of BELLESBUMPOM to seek markets other than Europe

"We have everything here, so take action. We talked about wood processing - furniture, deep processing. We have a lot of junk in the forest. We agreed: pellets and pellets again. This is fuel. We have become extremely impudent: natural gas is cheap, so we don't need firewood and other things. I don't know how the situation with pellets is now, but this is your most important subject. We have built 7 or 8 factories in 2024 to process this garbage, junk, which there is enough of in the forest, and make the most beautiful product. You should seek markets other than Europe. So, and Europe will not escape anywhere," the head of state said.