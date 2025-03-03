3.60 BYN
Lukashenko instructed head of BELLESBUMPOM to seek markets other than Europe
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has updated the tasks for the wood processing industry while considering personnel issues related to the new composition of the government, BelTA informs.
Chairman of the concern BELLESBUMPROM Aliaksandr Pshonny attended the meeting with the industrial section of the government, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich.
"We have everything here, so take action. We talked about wood processing - furniture, deep processing. We have a lot of junk in the forest. We agreed: pellets and pellets again. This is fuel. We have become extremely impudent: natural gas is cheap, so we don't need firewood and other things. I don't know how the situation with pellets is now, but this is your most important subject. We have built 7 or 8 factories in 2024 to process this garbage, junk, which there is enough of in the forest, and make the most beautiful product. You should seek markets other than Europe. So, and Europe will not escape anywhere," the head of state said.
“Paper, furniture, cardboard, packaging, wallpaper - these are the finished goods we know how to produce. It is based on wood processing. But it is a final product, with a high added value, so we should pay attention to it," Alexander Lukashenko added.