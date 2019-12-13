Lukashenko instructs Belarus’ health authorities to introduce additional anti-epidemic measures

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the Healthcare Ministry to analyze the current epidemiological situation in the country and take additional measures to prevent the spread of diseases. The head of state made the statement as he spoke at a ceremony to launch the supply of artesian water from underground sources in Minsk on 10 January, BelTA reports.

During the ceremony, the President mentioned poor weather conditions, which may give rise to infectious illnesses: “Such weather always brings some nasty things to our country. If we behave carelessly, we will once again face some kind of pandemic. So take care of yourselves. Take care of your children.”

“Tell the Healthcare Ministry to analyze the current epidemic situation in Belarus,” Alexander Lukashenko gave the relevant instructions. We need to take additional measures to what has already been taken.”