Lukashenko: Key sectors of Belarusian economy on rise against all odds

No matter how hard they tried to derail the Belarusian economy our key sectors demonstrated growth, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a ceremony to present the State Quality Mark in Minsk on 23 January, BelTA reports.

“No matter how hard they tried to derail the Belarusian economy, our key sectors demonstrated growth. GDP rose by 4 % in 2024. No matter how hard they tried to shut off the air supply, Belarus exported its goods to 154 countries for a total of $50 billion. We even tapped into 14 new markets,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

We continue building new facilities, developing transportation, housing and utility infrastructure, assimilating modern technologies into production. “Customer satisfaction in industrial engineering amounted to almost 97 %,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

The five-year period of quality is another bar, and a very high one, the President said. According to him, it will not just become a benchmark for economic sectors but all areas of the life of the state and society.