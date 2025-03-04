Lukashenko Looks Optimistically at Trump's Anti-War Policy: Ready to Stand Alongside

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus expresses an optimistic view of the current U.S. administration's anti-war policy. He made this remark in an interview with well-known blogger Mario Nawfal, as reported by BELTA.

The interviewer recalled how, following the September 11 attacks in 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first to reach out to his American counterpart, George W. Bush Jr. Mario Nawfal inquired about Lukashenko’s thoughts on whether we could return to the era when relations between the two countries were relatively positive.

"In politics, it seems, there is no such thing as going back. Moreover, given the current situation, there is no need to return anywhere. We should not look back. We must continue to move forward. If we have strayed from that good line you mentioned, we must find our way back to it. However, there is no need to revert to the past. That is impossible. In politics, it simply cannot be done, especially now, when times are changing so rapidly. We are in tumultuous times. We should not look back; we need to focus on the future and move ahead," stated the Belarusian leader.

The President noted the swift changes in relationships between the East and the West, between the U.S. and the rest of the world, including the dynamic between the U.S. and Russia.

"No one could have anticipated this. But one man, who dared to take that step—Donald Trump—has quickly turned the situation on its head. Let us hope for the best," the head of state declared.

"I want to reiterate: I am not an advocate for returning to anything. We must move forward in line with the current realities," Lukashenko added.

He expressed the view that there should be no barriers to cooperation between the East and the West.

Regarding the possibilities for peaceful resolution, Lukashenko feels significant optimism towards the policies of the present U.S. administration: "They are commendable. Trump deserves credit for frequently speaking and taking actions aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. That is invaluable in the realm of foreign policy. It seems to me that his only policy is focused on ending wars. It is a brilliant idea. Here, I am ready to stand beside him and do everything necessary to bring about an end to the war and improve people's lives."