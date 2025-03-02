3.61 BYN
3.20 BYN
3.33 BYN
Lukashenko Makes Personnel Decisions for Economic Block of Government
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has formed the economic block of the country's government, as reported by BELTA.
The head of state noted that the current composition can be described as "new old," since many members had been appointed and were already working prior to the elections, allowing voters to understand in advance with whom the President would be collaborating.
The economic block of the government will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov.
"I want to emphasize once again the distinctive nature of the future government's work, which I will insist on. This characteristic is that the deputies of the prime minister will have significantly greater authority. The head of government is our chairman; he organizes the work of the government, leads the government meetings, but under no circumstances makes unilateral decisions or exerts undue influence over government members, especially the deputy prime ministers," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.