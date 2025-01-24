Lukashenko meets with Belarus' Permanent Representative to UN

Фото БЕЛТА

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov to receive his report in Minsk on 11 February, BelTA reports.

First of all, the head of state asked the Belarusian diplomat about the state of affairs in the United States after the election and the working style of President Donald Trump. "Please share your impressions and relevant information,"Alexander Lukashenko said.

"What is the current state of affairs in the United Nations? Mr Trump has shaken things up in some international bodies, indeed. How did it affect the United Nations? There are also other issues that concern Belarus in this regard," the President stated.

Following the meeting with the head of state, Ambassador Valentin Rybakov told journalists that he briefed the President on the state of affairs in the United States and in the UN.

"The UN is not an abstract or mythical platform. It brings together 193 countries. Certainly, everything that happens within the UN is a reflection on the problems that each particular country is facing. The enormous number of problems, conflicts and wars in the world directly affect the organization’s work," the diplomat said.