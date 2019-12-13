Lukashenko meets with NOC president

On October 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with President of the National Olympic Committee Viktor Lukashenko to receive his report, reports BELTA.

The report summarized the results of participation of Belarusian athletes in the past major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, the prospects of participation in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, as well as the issues of further development of high-performance sports in Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that despite the external pressure and various restrictions, Belarusian athletes showed the will to win and achieved high results. He emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports, primarily with Russia, CIS countries and other friendly countries to ensure the participation of athletes in major international competitions.

The head of state paid special attention to the support of children's and youth sports in the country. The work in this direction needs further improvement. The participation of young Belarusian athletes in the Games “Children of Asia” and “Children of Primorye” was noted as a positive example in this regard.