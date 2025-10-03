The local government elections in Georgia are being used as a pretext to stir up the situation in the country. In the center of Tbilisi, a crowd of dissatisfied individuals organized by opponents of the authorities of Independent Georgia is gathered.

Throughout the day, several hundred cars formed columns and headed to the heart of the Georgian capital to participate in protests with the goal — quote: "peaceful overthrow of power." Prime Minister Koberidze warned that any "surprise" from the opposition would be met with "a bigger surprise" from the authorities, but within the law.

This is what the "peaceful" — in quotes — Georgian demonstrations look like.

Protesters are building barricades. Groups of hooligans are burning property at street cafes.

Earlier, an audacious attempt by protesters to break into the presidential palace was thwarted. The police were forced to use special equipment.