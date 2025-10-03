President of Belarus and Sultan of Oman to Hold Talks on October 6

On October 6, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will hold negotiations with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman during his official visit to Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

The leaders will discuss the progress of the agreements reached in December 2024 during the Belarusian President’s visit to Oman, as well as explore prospects and ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors. The main focus will be on strengthening trade and economic ties.

Meanwhile, the Omani side has informed that the visit will take place on October 6-7 and is part of the development of bilateral relations and expanding their horizons in line with the aspirations of both countries. "During the visit, cooperation avenues between the two countries in various fields will be discussed, along with ways to activate them in shared interests. The leaders will exchange views on a number of current regional and international issues. His Majesty the Sultan will be accompanied by a high-ranking official delegation during the visit," reports the ONA agency.