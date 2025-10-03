3.69 BYN
Hamas to Transfer Control of Gaza Strip to Independent Body
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Palestinian movement Hamas has confirmed that it is willing to transfer control of the Gaza Strip to an independent body composed of Palestinian technocrats. The relevant statement was published on the radicals' Telegram channel, reports TASS.
"Hamas is ready to hand over the management of Gaza to a Palestinian body consisting of independent technocrat politicians," the message says. The movement noted that all Palestinian factions have "reached a consensus" regarding the need to establish a future administrative body that "will enjoy support from Arab and Islamic countries."