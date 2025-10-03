"No one will allow Georgia to defend its national interests painlessly" - this is the opinion shared by Andrei Krivosheev, Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency and Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists.

"Both the people and the state have returned to the fold of their national interests. And they are building a pragmatic, not pro-Russian, but pragmatic, pro-Georgian national policy, which allows the Georgian economy to function. We see excellent Georgian goods in both Belarusian and Russian stores," Krivosheev commented. "We are gradually re-defrosting political dialogue, including with the republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, including with Moscow. This dialogue, of course, is still informal. And through Belarus, by the way, these contacts have also noticeably intensified. And here, Belarus serves as a bridge and a platform for constructive negotiations between business and political elites, for real, genuine diplomacy. But, naturally, no one will allow Georgia to defend its national interests painlessly."