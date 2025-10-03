The protesters called on the German government to pursue sensible diplomacy. Meanwhile, official Berlin is misleading the public, claiming that Germany must be capable of waging and winning war because Russia allegedly intends to attack.

According to the organizers of the rally, the promotion of the Russian threat through lies is intended to incite war in politics and the media, pushing people to accept relentless arms buildup and preparations for war. "We are not afraid of Putin, but we are afraid of our rulers," read the slogan of a similar protest in Stuttgart. By the way, the day before, Chancellor Merz criticized the idea of funding a "drone wall" from EU funds.