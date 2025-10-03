Lukashenko: The Goal Is One, Global — Not to Give Up Our Market

Discussion about poultry farming development took place on October 3 in Soligorsk. The president was on a working trip to the region. But the conversation was much broader. The task for farmers, who are finishing the season, is to secure a harvest level comparable to this year's grain yield. Regarding poultry meat and egg production, where Belarus is one of the leaders in the region, there are some issues. Belarus plans to reduce imports of genetic material for poultry breeding in the coming years. It is important to have domestic resources. The global goal is not to give away its market. Both local instructions to the government and leadership at the regional level were voiced.

Although the visit to Soligorsk — a well-known industrial center — implied a major discussion on poultry farming, President predictably did not limit himself to that. Attention to the Minsk region has always been intense, and now it is especially focused on the work of the new governor — as Belarus completes its winter sowing.

First of all, Alexander Lukashenko asked whether the winter crops sowing had been completed. The chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee reported that the extensive sowing is just finishing.

The head of state also expressed some concerns regarding the level of land management, so as not to see declines. He mentioned that he saw this from his helicopter flight. "I see it in these fields. The (district — ed.) is getting worse than it was two years ago," he noted.

The President, in particular, is dissatisfied with the quality of plowing in some areas. "Even on approach — you plowed something incomprehensible here. But that’s not proper plowing. If it’s poorly plowed, don’t expect a good harvest. Later, you'll have to level the field with a bulldozer," he said.

Restoring Order on the Land

Lukashenko also reminded that Belarus is in the midst of the Year of Improvement. If you’re going to tidy up, then everywhere.

Another issue concerns abandoned and unused garden plots across the country. They need to be brought into agricultural circulation. "We need to deal with them," the leader demanded.

The president explained that the total area of such unused plots is comparable to the land the country is trying to put into circulation through land reclamation.

President Calls for Maintaining the Grain Harvest Level

The 2025 agricultural season is wrapping up. Good results are expected. This year, the harvest is larger than last year’s. But the presidential call "don’t relax" still sounds today.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Yuri Gorkov reported that the maize harvest for silage is planned to be completed by October 20, and for grain — by no later than November 7.

Lukashenko once again spoke about the sowing of winter crops. He said that he does not set strict deadlines but, based on experience in agriculture, understands when and what is optimal to do so that next year’s harvest is not worse than this year's. "Guys, do it when you want. I haven’t set any dates for you. I feel when to sow. If we sow early — the plants will gain strength, as they say in the village. They will gain strength and survive the winter. But if we sow later, the sprout will be no bigger," the leader of the country said.

Lukashenko noted that although the weather this year favored a high harvest, a certain standard has been set. "The weather was good. During grain filling, there was enough moisture. That’s why we got a heavy ear. It doesn’t mean it will be like this tomorrow. But that’s the standard. You’ve reached this level — you can’t go lower. You need to secure it. At least for a couple of years. You can’t go lower," he emphasized.

Lukashenko: District Chairperson Is Owner and President on His Land

A week ago, a visit to Gorodets in Shklov district caused a storm of emotions. Not only does the home farm of the leader of the country work poorly, but the local authorities also tried to put on a brave face. The system of work for such agricultural enterprises and the responsibility of district leaders are a fundamental issue.

"The Chairperson of the district executive committee is the owner and president on his land. He must manage the territory. Work is necessary, and you need to earn," Belarusian leader emphasized. "Some farms are working terribly. Later, we’ll have to close them with budget money. And where do we get it?"

Prudent Approach to Machinery

They say: a penny saves a ruble. From a prudent approach in the agro-industrial complex — from the chairman to the machine operator — much depends. Every tractor should be under supervision.

"Everyone is shouting: 'Give, give machinery!' But how can we vive machinery to bad farms? The tractors, combines are very complex energy-intensive equipment. After a year, it will be put aside. So we need to think very seriously about who to give this equipment to," the head of state said.

He did not exclude that perhaps some machinery should be given to the best farms, but under the obligation to help neighbors who cannot properly operate it. "This must be under strict control," the president said.

He also suggested setting specific deadlines — for example, 10 years for a tractor, 12-15 years for a grain harvester, 11-12 years for forage machinery.

"We need to come to some common ground on this. Not just 3, 5, 8 years — and then write it off. That means 'if you ruined the tractor, buy a new one'," the president concluded.

Innovative Project in Soligorsk

The Soligorsk poultry farm — the largest producer of chicken and quail eggs in the country — has been operating for over half a century. It is not standing still, developing, and for the last three years, they have been actively working on an innovative project — a quail farm in the Krivichi agro-town, covering 16 hectares.

Belarus Will Fully Ban the Alienation of Agricultural Lands

During the working trip, the head of state stated that no new lands from agricultural land will be allocated for construction or garden plots, as this is a valuable resource. Especially when there are many abandoned and unused plots in small settlements. "Let’s plow everything, remove the unnecessary," he ordered.

Lukashenko also clarified that the approach to land alienation for other needs is clear: "This is excluded. Only in rare cases for investment projects. And even then, it’s all decisions of the president. Forests and agricultural land. Everyone must understand that next year there will be a complete ban on alienation of agricultural land. Selling off agricultural land is out of the question."

Plans to Create a Selection-Genetic Center for Quail Breeding

This approach is also being noted by residents of Soligorsk. They are actively investing — reconstructing poultry houses, planning to build a processing plant for quail eggs, and creating a selection-genetic center. Currently, they have to buy day-old chicks abroad.

During the visit to the Soligorsk poultry farm, Lukashenko was briefed on plans to establish a selection-genetic center for quail breeding.

The President asked specialists when Belarus will have its own quail farm, as the domestic poultry industry currently depends on imported day-old chicks from parent lines.

Lukashenko was told that "our own quail farm will be in three and a half years. It’s not quick; five years are allocated to obtain our own hybrid breeds (hybrids of bird breeds and lines — ed.). We already have the gene pool created. We have a base, and there is something to work with. This is real work," said Inna Tolkacheva, director of the Soligorsk poultry farm.

Lukashenko also inquired about the opinion of Vladimir Karanik, head of the National Academy of Sciences. "There is a good chance for quail. The chance that the breed will be competitive is very high," he replied.

The logic of poultry farmers is clear — reduce dependence on imports, connect science, improve efficiency. This approach will always find support from the president. Especially since demand for quail products is growing; they are healthier and less allergenic. They would also fit into school menus.

It is generally impossible to walk through a poultry house without disturbing the birds, and visitors are an extra stress factor. The new complex is large (several tiers) and highly automated. It will produce 200 million quail eggs annually, providing fifty jobs.

Meeting on the Development of Poultry Farming

The President convened a meeting to discuss trends and key problems in the industry. Despite all difficulties, Belarus remains one of the regional leaders in poultry meat production, enough for domestic needs and export. Broilers, ducks, turkey, chicken, and quail eggs are produced by 38 agricultural enterprises.

The majority of poultry meat production (75%) is concentrated in just six broiler farms: "Druzhba," Vitebsk Broiler Farm, "Belorusneft-Osipino," "Dzerzhinsky" agro-plant, "Smolevichi-Broiler," and "Servoluсs Agro." "These enterprises operate efficiently: use modern technology, produce quality products, process deeply, and export. Can the other poultry farms compete with them? Do we need such competition?" the president asked. "What’s next? Let them develop on their own or consider other solutions? Should we build new poultry farms or reorganize by merging smaller ones into larger, more efficient farms?"

Lukashenko warned that the future of small poultry farms must be approached comprehensively, considering that they have certain skills and personnel familiar with the industry. "You can’t lose these people. Building a new poultry farm from scratch is not a problem today. The issue is personnel, people," the leader emphasized. "Qualified, convinced poultry specialists are needed."

Frequent Causes of Poultry Mortality — Negligence and Carelessness

Poultry farming is profitable but delicate. Any breach of sanitary standards risks mortality. The situation is not improving; it’s affected by nutrition, care, and simple negligence.

"Violations are still being uncovered: employees bringing personal items onto the territory, passing into clean zones without proper protocols, working without protective clothing," Lukashenko said. "In some poultry farms, there’s a risk of infection from wild birds. Measures against rodents are not fully implemented. Basic hygiene is neglected."

He also pointed out that sometimes vaccination is not carried out, increasing disease risks. There are cases of insufficient disinfectants, medications, and violations of veterinary rules.

"This is largely due to staff shortages, as poultry farms are staffed with veterinary and zootechnical specialists at about 90%," the president noted.

Lukashenko stressed that discussions about staffing shortages need to end, with a focus on retaining specialists in the field. "We trained specialists — they must work where they were trained. This issue must be closed," he said. "It’s necessary to solve this once and for all."

How to Develop the Industry Amidst Growing External Competition

Belarus is among the top 15 exporters of poultry meat and eggs. The focus on turkey — a product Belarusians have grown fond of — has boosted poultry farming. A key future task is to reduce dependence on imported genetic material.

Currently, there is no alternative to importing day-old chicks for incubation. Parent stock of meat chicks is imported to supply poultry farms. The same for egg production. All farms work directly with foreign partners. "We’ve come to the point where we will soon stop importing eggs. It might take 5-7 years if we start working with scientists immediately to eliminate imports in this sphere," said the president.

"Complete dependence on imports doesn’t guarantee stable poultry farm operations," Lukashenko emphasized. "Each import involves risks like the introduction of new infections and supply disruptions." He asked how the shortage of parent stock capacities will be addressed in the egg- and meat-producing sectors.

The head of state also recalled the task set in 2023 to create a genetic selection center for breeding quails. It should be a unique full-cycle enterprise for Belarus. But so far, only 3% has been built. The president ordered all interested parties to help accelerate construction, especially since equipment is already available. "It needs to be done quickly — within next year. If necessary, we’ll help, and it must be built fast," he instructed.

Yuri Gorkov, Minister of Agriculture and Food, reported that poultry meat accounts for 38% of total meat production in Belarus. For meat poultry, parent stock is purchased abroad and supplied to the "Broiler" breeding farm of the "Dzerzhinsky" agro-plant. "We produce 2 million parent flock heads there, which is 56% of the total parent stock needed in the country," he said.

Lukashenko asked about the cost, and officials responded that the project with equipment would require about 20 million rubles.

"Seven million dollars at most, maybe we’ll invest five," the president concluded.

"Is it necessary to do it tomorrow, or are we not ready? If done, will you be able to use it? Do the farms need it?" he inquired.

The response was affirmative. The minister added that this is not only about reducing dependence on imports but also about disease prevention and control. Importing breeding and hybrid chicks from different sources increases veterinary risks.

Lukashenko: No One Should Give Away Our Market

Science in breeding should produce results — this will be a new impetus for effective poultry farming. Forward-looking and necessary projects always find support at the government level.

Lukashenko also emphasized the importance of supporting domestic enterprises.

"Our market should not be given away to anyone. We will occupy it, and that’s good. Help where you can your own enterprises. That’s very important now. The goal is one, global — not to give away our market to anyone. In all areas," he stressed.

"If there is a market, if we see good economics in a particular industry, we need to support these projects, not waste money on unclear purposes," Lukashenko added.

The Soligorsk poultry farm’s product range is very broad: from chicken sausages to egg products, and the variety is eye-catching. Even journalists enjoyed tasting.