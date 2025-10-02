Watch onlineTV Programm
Hundreds of Thousands of People in Italy Protest Against Israeli Policy

Italy is engulfed in a nationwide strike, sparked by the Israeli military's attack on a humanitarian flotilla carrying food and medicines to Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Italy’s largest cities at the call of trade unions. Work has been halted across both public and private organizations, and public transportation is completely paralyzed.

In Rome, Naples, and Milan, streets were filled with protesters demanding immediate action from authorities against the violence by Israeli forces. Ports in Genoa and Naples have suspended services for ships connected to Israel. Protests are expected to continue in Italy today.

