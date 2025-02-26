Lukashenko: Minsk highly appreciates constructive and respectful relations with Dominican Republic

On behalf of the Belarusian people and in his personal capacity, Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona on Independence Day, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"I am pleased to note that the current successes of the Dominican Republic in the economic and social spheres, as well as the significant results of its development in the tourism industry, rightfully place the country among the leaders of the Caribbean nations," the congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State stressed that Minsk highly appreciates constructive and respectful relations with Santo Domingo. "I note good prospects for intensifying co-operation, especially in industry and agriculture, in order to increase trade. I am convinced that, through joint efforts, we will find many opportunities to establish a successful and fruitful partnership for the benefit of the two nations," the President said.