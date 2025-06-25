Lukashenko Noted Zyuganov's Contribution to Strengthening Friendship Between Belarus and Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia, the leader of the Communist Party faction in the State Duma of the Federal Assembly, Gennady Zyuganov, on his birthday. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Your multifaceted and fruitful activities aimed at strengthening internal stability, economic power, and the international authority of the Russian state serve as a high example of devoted service to the Motherland. As a convinced patriot, loyal to the ideals of internationalism and social progress, you make an invaluable contribution to the strengthening of friendship between our fraternal peoples," the congratulatory message states.