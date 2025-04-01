Lukashenko on Day of Unity of Belarus and Russia: We Are Building Our Future Together

The Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State and President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, sent greetings on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

Dear friends!

Please accept my heartfelt greetings on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

April 2 is a significant date for both Belarusians and Russians, symbolizing genuine brotherhood forged through a shared historical past, cultural and spiritual unity, and numerous familial ties.

We are bound by long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual assistance, encompassing the greatness of our shared victories, the burden of severe trials, the bitterness of immense losses, and the joy of creation.

Today, we are together building our future, relying on mutual trust and support. The implementation of large-scale union programs and cooperation in the fields of economy, science, and technology opens up new, virtually limitless horizons of opportunities for Belarusian-Russian partnership. Achievements in nuclear energy, space exploration, machine engineering, and microelectronics represent important steps toward achieving technological sovereignty and import independence.

The well-being of the people is the priority of the integration project. Equal rights, social guarantees, freedom of choice, and access to quality services in medicine, education, and pension provision remain its unshakable foundation. A unified educational, informational, and cultural space allows every citizen of Belarus and Russia to feel part of a greater whole—our common homeland.

Modern life convincingly demonstrates that only together can we successfully confront the challenges of our time.

The Great Victory, the 80th anniversary of which we will soon commemorate, has proven the indisputable truth: as long as we are together, we are unbreakable.

On this solemn day, I sincerely wish you, dear friends, good health, prosperity, warmth, and peace. May our joint efforts strengthen our unity, and may cooperation between Belarus and Russia serve as a guarantee of prosperity for future generations.

Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko