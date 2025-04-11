Lukashenko on Labor Migrants from Pakistan: Approach to Recruitment Will Be Differentiated

The approach to attracting labor migrants from Pakistan to Belarus will be differentiated. This was noted by President Alexander Lukashenko in response to journalists' questions during a nationwide community work day, as reported by BELTA.

The head of state mentioned agreements with Pakistan regarding the recruitment of labor migrants from the country to Belarus. During official negotiations between the leaders of the two nations at the Palace of Independence, Lukashenko expressed readiness to accept up to 150,000 specialists from Pakistan.

As the President explained, the approach will be differentiated. "Belarus is primarily interested in attracting specialists, not just young people. It’s better if they come as families. If a family arrives, they will be more likely to work," said the head of state.