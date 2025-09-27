Lukashenko on NATO states' readiness to shoot down aircrafts: Response will be instantaneous

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9076ee21-9407-43e6-8932-9254bd26d978/conversions/340d6dce-6efa-4dc0-9c4a-30b5521d4bd3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9076ee21-9407-43e6-8932-9254bd26d978/conversions/340d6dce-6efa-4dc0-9c4a-30b5521d4bd3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9076ee21-9407-43e6-8932-9254bd26d978/conversions/340d6dce-6efa-4dc0-9c4a-30b5521d4bd3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9076ee21-9407-43e6-8932-9254bd26d978/conversions/340d6dce-6efa-4dc0-9c4a-30b5521d4bd3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Alexander Lukashenko commented on NATO member states' statements about their readiness to shoot down aircrafts, a question on the topic raised by journalists in the Kremlin.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"You know, any scam can be launched into the public sphere, and when it comes to the point, we'll see what they shoot down and how. For example, I often fly to Belovezhskaya Pushcha, which is very close to the Polish border. Are they going to shoot down the President's helicopter or some military helicopter escort? The response will be instantaneous; this isn't a war in Ukraine."

The head of state noted that Western countries are trying to intimidate Russia and Belarus with statements about defending NATO countries if they are attacked, but Moscow and Minsk will not sit idle.

"Their less courageous action is closing the borders. What has this led to? The Polish government can say whatever it wants, but the Polish people are not stupid; they will not allow their government to commit acts of plunder. I have hope and faith in the Polish people. They will not allow their ambitions to run wild," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader is confident that no one wants to fight, and Western leaders need loud statements to calm part of society.

"We need to calm down, to cooperate, be friends, and help our neighbors engage in manufacturing, business, and agriculture. People should be friends; that's what we're aiming for. I believe this statement is ill-considered and foolish. We can't act like this; neighbors don't work like that," the President concluded.