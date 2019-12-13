Lukashenko on Pakistan: Economic relations must be deepened and developed

Belarus and Pakistan must monetize the high level of political relations. This was noted by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko following talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, BELTA reported.

"Today we have stated the main fact in our relations: we have excellent diplomatic relations, everything is fine in politics. But we are significantly behind in trade and economic relations from the opportunities that exist. We must definitely monetize our political relations, we must deepen and develop economic relations," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.