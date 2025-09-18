3.64 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.61 BYN
Lukashenko on Why We Need to Develop Religious Centers
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko announced the need for state assistance in the development of religious centers of various denominations in order to maintain peace and tranquility in Belarus. He expressed this opinion in Zhirovichi, home to one of the major Orthodox centers, the Holy Dormition Stavropegic Monastery in Zhirovichi, BelTA informs.
"We need to help everyone, little by little, to maintain peace and tranquility in terms of religion in Belarus," the Belarusian leader emphasized.
He added that priority should be given to what truly needs to be done, as the state also bears social responsibilities, including housing construction and other areas. "There are a multitude of issues that need to be addressed," the President said.