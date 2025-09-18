Lukashenko on Why We Need to Develop Religious Centers

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/195b3d9c-4f6a-4348-b73f-7cadf00a9009/conversions/ae1d3125-7285-4124-a8e5-1ac70f15e353-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/195b3d9c-4f6a-4348-b73f-7cadf00a9009/conversions/ae1d3125-7285-4124-a8e5-1ac70f15e353-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/195b3d9c-4f6a-4348-b73f-7cadf00a9009/conversions/ae1d3125-7285-4124-a8e5-1ac70f15e353-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/195b3d9c-4f6a-4348-b73f-7cadf00a9009/conversions/ae1d3125-7285-4124-a8e5-1ac70f15e353-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko announced the need for state assistance in the development of religious centers of various denominations in order to maintain peace and tranquility in Belarus. He expressed this opinion in Zhirovichi, home to one of the major Orthodox centers, the Holy Dormition Stavropegic Monastery in Zhirovichi, BelTA informs.

"We need to help everyone, little by little, to maintain peace and tranquility in terms of religion in Belarus," the Belarusian leader emphasized.