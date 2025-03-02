Lukashenko: "One should be able to forgive"

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko shared his views on how to approach workers in various sectors who have transgressed the law while making decisions regarding the social block of the government, as reported by BELTA.

"In some cases, there are relatives, close ones, acquaintances," he stated.

"I consider them to be very talented—this is a quote from some ministers. Therefore, they should continue to work." Despite the fact that they are, in essence, enemies of our state and are temporarily under scrutiny, such individuals are quite numerous within your structures. More so than anywhere else. This cannot be allowed," the head of state emphasized.

"We have endured this period together. One must learn to forgive, if at all possible. Yet, if an individual has willfully violated the law, what forgiveness can there be? I bring this up in this context because how can we forgive public figures? All public figures—be it in healthcare, education, media, culture, or sports—are just that: public. If you have breached the order, the law, or if you have stood against the state, the entire nation has witnessed it. You are public individuals," Lukashenko remarked.

He recalled how opponents once attacked Vladimir Karannik when he was serving as Minister of Health, jumping on him and tearing his clothes. Such incidents are not forgotten. Everyone remembers it because he spoke directly to them, expressing what he thought and what they disliked.