Lukashenko outlines key tasks for Belneftekhim's head

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has actualized the tasks facing the petrochemical industry while considering personnel issues related to the new government, BelTA writes.

At a meeting with the industrial section of the government led by Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich, the President addressed Ilya Ikan [concern Belneftekhim], chairman of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry Belneftekhim. "You know what to do. You oversee two most important enterprises [oil refineries in Novopolotsk and Mozyr] that should operate at 100% of their capacities,” Alexander Lukashenko noted. "We need to utilize the capacities in the most efficient way and ramp up the output. We need to increase the production by up to 5% annually."

The President noted that it is important during oil refining to produce not only fuel group products - gasoline, fuel oil and so on. "But oil refining also has a petrochemical component. This is the future. Especially the development of low-tonnage chemistry. In 2030, get and put 40 new types of products in this direction," the head of state set the task.