Belarus Hosts IV Eurasian Economic Forum

The Eurasian Economic Forum is open. A major dialogue about the future of Eurasian integration is starting at the most capacious exhibition location in Minsk. The huge number of guests indicates that interest in developing integration within the EAEU and in cooperation with the union from outside is growing.

Why Minsk? Everything is obvious. Belarus is the chairman of the integration. This right passes from one country to another in the Five. We have this status for the third time in 10 years. Belarus was, is and will be committed to strong integration ties. Our position is that the Eurasian Union has a great resource, economic, transit potential and can well claim leadership in the region - both technological and intellectual. But for this, it is necessary to follow all agreements - remove trade barriers, restrictions on capital flow, labor, goods and services.