Lukashenko pardons 32 more people convicted of extremist crimes

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 more people convicted of committing extremist crimes. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

These are 8 women and 24 men. All of them admitted their guilt, repented of their actions and applied for pardon. 17 people have chronic diseases, one is disabled. 17 convicts have children, two of them have many children. 9 of the pardoned are over 50 years old.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will ensure control over their law-abiding behavior.

