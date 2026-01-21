At a ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorships to academic and teaching staff, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the quality of Belarusian medical professionals, particularly military personnel, BelTA reports.

Military medicine was discussed at the ceremony. One participant noted that the work of military surgeons is not limited to military healthcare organizations. Furthermore, it was emphasized that the treatment of gunshot wounds and mine blast injuries is no longer the exclusive domain of military doctors.

"Life has changed so much that these mine-blast injuries and wounds affect not only military personnel but also civilians," Alexander Lukashenko agreed. "I'll be honest: when the special military operation began, I was in favor of immersing our doctors (and not just military personnel) in the reality of what's happening there. And that reality is sometimes terrifying."

The president drew attention to the work of Belarusian doctors who treated the wounded during prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. "When these exchanges began, we sent them especially to the south of the country—to district hospitals and the Gomel hospital. I then demanded that our doctors see more of what was happening," he stated.