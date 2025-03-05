Lukashenko Predicts Resolution of Conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East

In a recent interview with renowned blogger Mario Nawfal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his belief that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could be resolved within this year. As reported by BELTA, Lukashenko stated, "Ukraine is too small to disrupt the world we all share—be it the United States, China, Russia, or Ukraine itself. Its explosive potential is insufficient. Therefore, we must conclude matters with Ukraine. The situation in the Middle East could also be settled more easily, provided the Americans are willing. I believe we can address these issues this year."