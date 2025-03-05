3.60 BYN
3.24 BYN
3.40 BYN
Lukashenko Predicts Resolution of Conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East
In a recent interview with renowned blogger Mario Nawfal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his belief that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could be resolved within this year. As reported by BELTA, Lukashenko stated, "Ukraine is too small to disrupt the world we all share—be it the United States, China, Russia, or Ukraine itself. Its explosive potential is insufficient. Therefore, we must conclude matters with Ukraine. The situation in the Middle East could also be settled more easily, provided the Americans are willing. I believe we can address these issues this year."
He further remarked that if Joe Biden were reelected, the world would edge closer to nuclear confrontation and a potential third world war. In contrast, Lukashenko expressed hope that Donald Trump's election would avert such a trajectory.
"I believe Trump is a strong-willed individual, and I think he will fulfill his key promises regarding peace," the President added.