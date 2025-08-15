Analysis of the socio-political situation in the world by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko consistently generates significant media resonance.

The interview with the President of Belarus for the American magazine Time has already garnered nearly 15 million views across YouTube channels of Belarusian TV stations and radio stations alone. An additional 1.5 million views were accumulated on TikTok accounts.

At the time of the conversation, the prospect of bilateral negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed like a distant, improbable fantasy. However, Alexander Lukashenko predicted this very development, outlining steps necessary for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. These very steps later became part of agreements between the leaders of Russia and the United States.