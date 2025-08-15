3.72 BYN
Lukashenko’s Interview with Time Gains Nearly 15 Million Views in Total
Analysis of the socio-political situation in the world by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko consistently generates significant media resonance.
The interview with the President of Belarus for the American magazine Time has already garnered nearly 15 million views across YouTube channels of Belarusian TV stations and radio stations alone. An additional 1.5 million views were accumulated on TikTok accounts.
At the time of the conversation, the prospect of bilateral negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed like a distant, improbable fantasy. However, Alexander Lukashenko predicted this very development, outlining steps necessary for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. These very steps later became part of agreements between the leaders of Russia and the United States.
Lukashenko’s opinion was also taken into account during the negotiations in Alaska. Hours before the historic meeting, Trump called the President of Belarus to discuss the current regional situation. The dialogue continued with John Cole, a trusted confidant and close friend of the American president, who contacted Minsk for a more detailed discussion of the situation. Belarus’s appeal lies in its consistent stance regarding the Ukrainian crisis. Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized the need for cooperation with the American side on this issue to foster lasting peace in the region.