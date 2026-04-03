Lukashenko Sends Congratulations to Min Aung Hlaing on His Election as President of Myanmar

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On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to Min Aung Hlaing on his election as President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. BelTA reports, citing the presidential press service.

"I am confident that your extensive experience as a statesman, as well as your professional and personal qualities, will enable you to successfully lead Myanmar and ensure stability and the country's socioeconomic development," the head of state emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko noted the active dynamics of Belarusian-Myanmar relations, which have been observed throughout 2025. According to him, the recent high-level visits, contacts at international venues, bilateral events, and signed documents have opened up prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade, economic, humanitarian, and other areas.

The President reaffirmed Belarus's commitment to implementing the understandings reached to further strengthen ties with Myanmar. The head of state also expressed hope for new meetings to discuss priority issues on the agenda. Alexander Lukashenko wished Min Aung Hlaing good health and success in his responsible work for the benefit of Myanmar and its citizens.