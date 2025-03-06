Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Lukashenko: Specific economic projects should become driving force of cooperation with Myanmar

Lukashenko: Specific economic projects should become driving force of cooperation with Myanmar

Specific economic projects should become the driving force of cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized at the talks with Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, BELTA reported.

"I support you in the fact that specific economic projects in the most promising areas should become the driving force of our cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.