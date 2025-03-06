3.58 BYN
3.23 BYN
3.49 BYN
Lukashenko: Specific economic projects should become driving force of cooperation with Myanmar
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe President of Belarus emphasized this during the negotiations with the Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing
Lukashenko: Specific economic projects should become driving force of cooperation with Myanmarnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/07d85a58-a962-48ee-a24b-5295ab590c30/conversions/e581ab91-cb7f-4728-8224-7756afa799df-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Specific economic projects should become the driving force of cooperation between Belarus and Myanmar, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized at the talks with Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, BELTA reported.
"I support you in the fact that specific economic projects in the most promising areas should become the driving force of our cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.