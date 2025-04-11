3.64 BYN
3.14 BYN
3.47 BYN
Lukashenko talks about key areas of cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan
Economy and mutual trade remain the main areas of cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists on April 11 after talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in Minsk, BelTA informed.
The head of state noted that the talks were held in a warm and trust-based atmosphere. The two leaders discussed a wide range of matters and exchanged views on international and regional problems.
"Pakistan and I have a common position on further development and deepening of political dialog between our countries, strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, expanding legal and contractual framework. But the key areas of cooperation are, undoubtedly, the economy and mutual trade," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.