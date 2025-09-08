Lukashenko: The Banking Sector Plays a Crucial Role in the Stability of the State

The banking sector holds a pivotal position in ensuring the stability of the nation. President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized this point during a meeting with the Belarusian National Bank's staff and banking leadership, as reported by BELTA.

Addressing the participants, the President stated that the banking industry is a decisive factor in the country's stability. "The purpose of this gathering was to inform you of the expectations I, as the head of state, have for the banking sector," Lukashenko explained. "When the economy is growing, and there are no issues with settlements or transactions—then you are performing well," he added.