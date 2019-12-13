Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, congratulated the people of Poland on Independence Day, BELTA reports.

"Despite various difficulties, fate has destined our peoples to live side by side, strengthen cooperation and friendship, common Christian and cultural heritage, and broad ties in various sectors. The today's geopolitical and regional upheavals, the victims of which are ordinary people, once again remind us of the high price of peace and confirm that there is no alternative to maintaining mutually respectful and good-neighborly relations," the congratulatory message says.

The head of state noted that this is why Belarus is doing everything to simplify travel, create additional opportunities for recreation, visiting family and friends, and establishing useful economic ties.

"Step by step, as more and more Poles come to our country under the visa-free regime, people's diplomacy is strengthening, the need to return to normal relations at the interstate level is growing. I believe that this natural need of both societies will soon be realized. Minsk is ready to continue working in this direction," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.