3.61 BYN
3.20 BYN
3.33 BYN
Lukashenko: There will be no clans in healthcare and there should be none
There will be no clans in healthcare and there should be none, said President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Health Minister Alexander Alexander Khodzhayev, BelTA informs.
"As for healthcare, there are plenty of complaints. But you know why these complaints arise. You (new Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Karannik, who previously headed the Ministry of Health—Ed. BELTA) will help him sort it out. You see, the wrong person has come in. Understand this: he is not from the right 'clan.' There will be no clans in healthcare. There will be none. So act accordingly. If you move slowly, you will be trampled, and people will wipe their feet on you. Neither he nor I will help you, nor will we support you, if you cannot defend yourself and your immediate subordinates," the head of state warned.
"Therefore, take action. You have been appointed by the President, and no one has the right to throw stones at you," the Belarusian leader emphasized