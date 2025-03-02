Lukashenko: There will be no clans in healthcare and there should be none

"As for healthcare, there are plenty of complaints. But you know why these complaints arise. You (new Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Karannik, who previously headed the Ministry of Health—Ed. BELTA) will help him sort it out. You see, the wrong person has come in. Understand this: he is not from the right 'clan.' There will be no clans in healthcare. There will be none. So act accordingly. If you move slowly, you will be trampled, and people will wipe their feet on you. Neither he nor I will help you, nor will we support you, if you cannot defend yourself and your immediate subordinates," the head of state warned.