Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity

"I repeat: it is better to work on the land than to toil later. If there is a good economy, there will never be a civil war. If there is no economy, we will create this war ourselves, we will unleash a civil war. And there are plenty of people who want to: they go abroad, rattling their weapons. But they are afraid, because we are united as never before, because we want to live on our own land. They are afraid of this first of all, and not because Lukashenko is walking around there with a club. They are afraid of our unity and the fact that we want to work. If we lose this feeling, look what will happen. God forbid that we allow this to happen," warned Alexander Lukashenko.