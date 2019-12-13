3.40 RUB
3.40 USD
3.59 EUR
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
There are plenty of people who want to start a war in Belarus, but they are afraid of the unity of the Belarusian people. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a solemn ceremony honoring farmers during the regional festival and fair "Dazhynki-2024" in Klimovichi, BELTA reports.
"I repeat: it is better to work on the land than to toil later. If there is a good economy, there will never be a civil war. If there is no economy, we will create this war ourselves, we will unleash a civil war. And there are plenty of people who want to: they go abroad, rattling their weapons. But they are afraid, because we are united as never before, because we want to live on our own land. They are afraid of this first of all, and not because Lukashenko is walking around there with a club. They are afraid of our unity and the fact that we want to work. If we lose this feeling, look what will happen. God forbid that we allow this to happen," warned Alexander Lukashenko.
President
All
Lukashenko: Problems of people are very important to me to correct shortcomings later
President of Belarus approves draft temporary trade agreement between EAEU and Mongolia
Lukashenko approves intergovernmental agreement with Pakistan on international road transportation
"Already enough" - Lukashenko about 1.5 million signatures collected for his nomination to elections
Politics
All
Society
All
MFA: 19 Belarusian citizens evacuated from Lebanon
Parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia will gather to address most important issues
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
In the world
All
Zakharova: Euromaidan in Kiev was sponsored by the West to pump resources out of Ukraine
Zakharova: NATO's appearance in Ukraine will mean its entry into the war against Russia
Zelensky signs law on depriving people of state awards for supporting Russia
Exercises in Baltic Sea – Did NATO become more active?
Regions
All
Incidents
All