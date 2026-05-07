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Lukashenko to Attend Victory Parade in Moscow and Hold Talks with Putin on May 9
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will depart for a working visit to the Russian Federation, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian head of state, along with other distinguished foreign guests, will participate in celebrations commemorating the anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
The festivities will center on Moscow's Red Square, where the traditional Victory Day parade will take place. A flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will follow.
A meeting between the presidents of Belarus and Russia is also planned. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, the international agenda, and the situation in the region.
Upon his return to Minsk, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in celebratory events in the Belarusian capital.