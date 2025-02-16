Lukashenko told what is one of the priorities for comfort business environment in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36033e54-9912-47e3-80f0-f1926ee8528a/conversions/fa5e2d17-44ea-48e4-9ed9-d9e545cc6e61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36033e54-9912-47e3-80f0-f1926ee8528a/conversions/fa5e2d17-44ea-48e4-9ed9-d9e545cc6e61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36033e54-9912-47e3-80f0-f1926ee8528a/conversions/fa5e2d17-44ea-48e4-9ed9-d9e545cc6e61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36033e54-9912-47e3-80f0-f1926ee8528a/conversions/fa5e2d17-44ea-48e4-9ed9-d9e545cc6e61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated creation of comfort business environment in Belarus as one of the priorities of the state economic policy.

The head of state said this during a meeting with representatives of private companies, BelTA reports.

"I have invited you today to talk about real issues, if any, or the matters our private community should deal with. At that, first of all I ask the attention of the officials (in the government and the Administration): we do not have non-state enterprises here. We have private and government forms of ownership in our country. There are no non-state people here," the head of state noted.

Speaking about the meeting participants, Alexander Lukashenko said that he had asked to invite successful entrepreneurs. "Because who but you, who have gone through, as some people say, all all the trials and tribulations of entrepreneurship, know what is required to develop private business and entrepreneurship in Belarus," the President noted. - Together with you I have a chance today to discuss ways of further development of entrepreneurship. You all have solid expertise in both domestic and foreign markets. You have passed through the post-Covid consequences, learned to cope with sanctions pressure from unfriendly countries and other barriers. You run your own business responsibly and at the same time you are engaged in charity activities."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that private business occupies a considerable share of the Belarusian economy. The sector forms a half of GDP, 37% of industrial production, and a third of all investments.