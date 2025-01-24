Lukashenko: Values of Belarusian society are enshrined in Constitution

The fundamental values of Belarusian society are enshrined in the Constitution, they are important for everyone, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during his meeting with representatives of religious communities on 10 February, BelTA reports .

The head of state underlined that all the main values of Belarusian society are enshrined in the Constitution, and many of them - with the approval and at the suggestion of those confessions, that represented in Belarus. "Therefore, there is nothing to blame. The rules of our life, enshrined in the Constitution, apply to everyone, they are profound and are reasoned by understanding of people and society the place we are, outlining the guidelines for us to move forward," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.