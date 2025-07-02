3.77 BYN
Lukashenko: We Must Pass On to Future Generations Faith in Victorious Spirit of Our Ancestors
Peace, freedom and independence are the greatest values that must be protected and defended. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has made the statement during a ceremony held at the Mound of Glory memorial complex in honor of Independence Day, BelTA reports.
The head of state noted that the holiday - a symbol of freedom and independence - embodies the memory of the feat of the victorious people and the eternal gratitude of descendants. "We are proud of our veterans and everyone who gave us the opportunity to live and work on our land. They showed the world examples of unprecedented valor, fortitude and patriotism. We must at all costs preserve and pass on to future generations the faith in the victorious spirit of our ancestors, our own strength and the fact that together we will cope with any challenges," the President said.
"Peace, freedom and independence are our heritage and the greatest values that must be protected and defended. We must strengthen national unity, the economy and defense of our Motherland. Every day and every hour. This is the duty of our contemporaries to the past and the future, so that our beloved Belarus lives and flourishes!" - emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.