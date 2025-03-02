Lukashenko: We Must Set Firm Task – Now More Than Ever, We Need to Save During This 5-Year Period

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has called on the Ministry of Finance to ensure the stability of the budget system. This was emphasized by the head of state during a meeting with the ministry, as BELTA reported.

"With regard to the Ministry of Finance, it must ensure the stability of the budget system. We have plenty of people vying for budget funds. The Ministry of Finance should act as a strict filter for such applicants and initiators," said the Belarusian leader. "Every ruble must be cherished. We must set a firm task – now more than ever, we need to save during this five-year period."