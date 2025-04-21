3.68 BYN
Lukashenko works in Shklov. What issues are in spot light of Belarusian leader?
Today Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is working in Shklov. The President will focus on the local agricultural industry, BelTA informs.
The first site visited by the head of state was the agricultural service station, where a large-scale reconstruction is underway. Old buildings are being demolished in order to create modern comfortable conditions for repair and maintenance of a wide range of agricultural machinery and equipment in their place by November this year.