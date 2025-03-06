3.58 BYN
Lukashenko's Interview with Noted Blogger Draws 5.5 Million Viewers
In the two hours since its publication on platforms X and the YouTube channels NEWS.BY and BELTA, the interview featuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and blogger Mario Nawfal has captivated nearly 5.5 million viewers.
The conversation has sparked lively interest among users, with individuals from various countries actively commenting on the Belarusian leader's words, praising his strong and articulate stance. Many expressed their gratitude for the truthfulness and transparency displayed in the discussion.