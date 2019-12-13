Search
Main statements and results of the Belarusian leader's visit to Pakistan
7 hours ago
Text by:
Ilona Krasutskaya
President
Astana to host CSTO summit
2 hours ago
Lukashenko meets with Pakistani Prime Minister at his family residence
12 hours ago
Lukashenko holds closed meeting with Pakistani army commander
13 hours ago
Politics
Belarus makes joint statement on behalf of like-minded states at 52nd session of UNIDO
17 hours ago
Belarus and Pakistan sign agreement on international road traffic
26.11.2024
11:06
Belarus and Pakistan approve roadmap for comprehensive cooperation development
26.11.2024
11:05
Belarus and Russia to agree on joint vision of Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity
22.11.2024
13:55
Cooperation and international agenda issues to be discussed at meeting of Foreign Ministries of Bela
22.11.2024
08:40
Society
Oreshnik test changes entire global strategy
2 hours ago
MFA expresses serious concern over beating of Belarusian teenager in Bialystok
6 hours ago
This day in history: 212th anniversary of Napoleon's army crossing the Berezina River
17 hours ago
European Union in deep systemic crisis
25.11.2024
22:51
Economy
Belarus to create AI system for booking tourist facilities
26.11.2024
09:39
Dubai International Chamber to set up business mission to Belarus
26.11.2024
09:28
Pakistan plans to organize assembly production of BELARUS tractors
25.11.2024
22:50
Belarus completely abandons import of power
25.11.2024
09:24
Belarus and Russia plan to extend agreement on cooperation in oil industry
24.11.2024
15:00
In the world
Belarusians increasingly complain about violence in Poland
9 hours ago
Film about Putin based on deep fakes produced in Poland
11 hours ago
UN Security Council discusses Ukrainian conflict
5 hours ago
Bloomberg: Europe could face an influx of weapons and military from Ukraine after conflict ends
26.11.2024
13:12
Regions
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
16 hours ago
Russian Defense Ministry: 42 UAVs destroyed over Russian territory in three hours
20.11.2024
07:00
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06