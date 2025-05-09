May 9 greetings come from world leaders to President Alexander Lukashenko and Belarusian people

Greetings pour in from world leaders to President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and the Belarusian people on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Numerous congratulatory messages have been received by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian nation in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

Leaders from abroad, prominent figures across various fields, have extended their wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being to the Belarusian people, along with warm words for veterans and home front workers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized in his congratulatory message that victory over Nazism remains a shared great achievement.

"Citizens of Russia and Belarus will never forget the unprecedented heroism of our fathers and grandfathers who fought against the German-fascist invaders on the frontlines and in partisan units. Today, the bonds of brotherhood and mutual assistance, forged in those harsh wartime years, aid our peoples in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, building the Union State, strengthening our collective defense capabilities, and defending our legitimate interests on the international stage," Putin stated. "It is our sacred duty to preserve and pass on the legacy of the generation of victors. Therefore, it is crucial to resolutely oppose any attempts to distort our shared history, to whitewash or forget the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their accomplices."

The Russian leader also asked that heartfelt congratulations, sincere gratitude, and wishes of good health, well-being, and longevity be conveyed to all veterans residing in Belarus.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that May 9 is a special holiday symbolizing the end of a brutal war that tested millions of lives.

"This date has forever entered the glorious history of our nations as a symbol of great heroism, unparalleled courage, and extraordinary heroism demonstrated at the front and in the rear during those difficult wartime years. The memory of the bravery and resilience of front-line soldiers and all those who fought for the freedom and independence of their homeland will always live in our hearts," Aliyev said.

He further emphasized, "I am confident that the friendship, unity, and mutual support of our nations, which endured severe trials during the war, will continue to serve as a strong foundation for the development and strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus."

Aliyev wished Alexander Lukashenko, all war veterans, home front workers, and the friendly Belarusian people happiness and prosperity.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also congratulated Belarus on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, emphasizing that this historic date symbolizes true heroism, unbreakable will, and selflessness of all nations that fought to defend their freedom and independence.

"The memory of the unparalleled heroism of the victors lives on in the hearts of descendants and will serve as a moral compass for future generations. I am confident that the centuries-old friendship between our peoples, which has endured the hardships of the bloodiest war in human history, will continue to grow stronger, forming a solid foundation for strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus," the message reads.

Tokayev wished health to all war veterans and home front workers and prosperity to the Belarusian people.

Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev also extended his congratulations, describing this day as "a symbol of courage, unity, and unwavering faith in the triumph of justice."

Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon underscored that Victory Day remains an important historical event that unites our countries and peoples, exemplifying unity, resilience, and steadfastness in the face of severe trials.

"He noted that the memory of the Great Victory is passed down through generations, inspiring new achievements. Tajikistan honors the dedication and heroism of those who fought bravely for peace and a bright future for all humanity, and venerates the memory of our fathers and grandfathers who sacrificed everything for freedom," Rakhmon said.

He expressed conviction that the shared historical legacy, based on the indomitable spirit of the universal Victory in the Great Patriotic War, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for friendship and constructive cooperation aimed at the well-being and harmonious development of our nations.

Rakhmon wished Alexander Lukashenko good health, new successes in his leadership, and peace, progress, and prosperity to the Belarusian people.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Victory Day is a sacred holiday for our nations, serving as a source of pride and a foundation for fostering patriotism among the youth.

"It is our duty to remember this and to cherish peace, passing down the memory of the Great Victory to future generations. I am confident that the traditional bonds of friendship, shared historical heritage, mutual respect, and support will continue to be a reliable basis for further development and strengthening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus," Japarov stated.

He wished Alexander Lukashenko good health and success in his state activities, and prosperity to the Belarusian people.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his congratulatory message, asked to convey warm wishes and congratulations to all war veterans residing in Belarus.

"This significant date unites our peoples in deep gratitude and respect for the heroic deeds of those who bravely fought on the battlefield and diligently worked in the rear for Victory. Their courage, patriotism, and dedication continue to serve as an example in educating the younger generation. I sincerely appreciate your efforts in preserving the bright memory of Uzbek soldiers who participated in the defense and liberation of Belarus from fascist invaders," Mirziyoyev stated.

He also wished Alexander Lukashenko good health, success, and prosperity for Belarus.

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow expressed confidence that the eternal memory of the heroic deeds of ancestors will continue to strengthen friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

"On this significant day, we remember with gratitude and pride those who fought bravely for peace and a bright future for upcoming generations, as well as the home front workers whose tireless and selfless labor brought us closer to Victory," the President noted.

Berdymukhammedov wished Alexander Lukashenko, war veterans, happiness, health, and inexhaustible energy, and wished peace, prosperity, and well-being to the friendly Belarusian people.

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Sergey Lebedev, also sent his congratulations, emphasizing that this holiday is sacred for all nations of the CIS.