Ministry of Internal Affairs Authorized to Sign UN Convention Against Cybercrime

On September 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 326, granting the Ministry of Internal Affairs the authority to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime

On September 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 326, granting the Ministry of Internal Affairs the authority to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. This information was announced by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.