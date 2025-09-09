3.69 BYN
Ministry of Internal Affairs Authorized to Sign UN Convention Against Cybercrime
On September 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 326, granting the Ministry of Internal Affairs the authority to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. This information was announced by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.
The corresponding convention was adopted on December 24, 2024. The full title of the document is the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime: Strengthening International Cooperation to Combat Certain Crimes Committed Using Information and Communication Technologies, and Facilitating the Exchange of Evidence in Electronic Form Related to Serious Crimes