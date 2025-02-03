3.43 RUB
Mongolian leader congratulates Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus
A congratulatory message from Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh was sent to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his election victory, BelTA reports.
"It is pleasant to note that your state visit, Mr. President, contributed to further strengthening of traditional friendly relations between our countries and left a bright mark in the history of bilateral relations between Mongolia and Belarus," the message reads.
"I will be happy to continue our cooperation with you, Mr. President, for the benefit of further expansion and development of friendly relations and cooperation between our countries," Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh emphasized.
The Mongolian leader wished Alexander Lukashenko and his family good health, happiness, and all the best and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.