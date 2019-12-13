Official visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Pakistan continues - number of agreements signed

Technology, logistics, agriculture... Growth points of cooperation between Minsk and Islamabad were discussed in the capital of Pakistan today. The second day of the official visit of Alexander Lukashenko is the main negotiating day. Everything that was planned was approved at the highest level. Now we need to implement it. The distance of 4 thousand kilometers and the rather complicated logistics of the region are the main obstacles.

But when there is political will, all issues can be resolved. Katerina Krutalevich will tell us how we will act.

The first and main location of today's negotiations in Islamabad was the official residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Around 11 o'clock, the motorcade arrived here - and the entire Belarusian delegation

The fact that Alexander Lukashenko would fly in on an official visit was agreed upon during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, where Belarus became a full member of the union.

The South of Asia has very distinctive traditions. This cry of the honor guard company and all their very loud greetings, by the way, translates as "security, to work!" But then begins the traditional "safe escort of the distinguished guest".

Immediately after, the parties will go to negotiations in a narrow format. Diplomatic relations between the two countries are 30 years old. During this time, the Belarusian President has been to Pakistan twice - this is the third visit. Today, there was talk about Sharif's return flight to Minsk.

For the delegation, a wide format of communication will be very specific. The leaders will demand agreements based on the results. The Belarusian-Pakistani forum, which has been going on for the past two days, has resulted in signed contracts worth 18 million dollars.

"You are a practical person, so we will try to talk less, but do more practical things. We have our own goods in the field of agriculture, the textile industry, which in many ways need technology, Belarus can give us these technologies. We believe that your great country will be able to significantly help Pakistan achieve its goals," said Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Alexander Lukashenko said: "I like your practicality and practical approach in our negotiations. I would like to emphasize once again, given that your colleagues, members of the government, are here, we are not a gigantic country. And we have never suffered and do not suffer from gigantomania. From the Soviet Union, which was a high-tech country, we inherited good technologies, which we have recently developed. And I am sure that the technologies that we have are very necessary for Pakistan. And thanks to them, you can make a significant step in your development." There are more than 4,000 kilometers between Islamabad and Minsk. Therefore, of course, a lot depends on logistics.

"We signed an agreement on international road transport. This agreement makes it possible, among other things, to travel by car in addition to the sea. We are waiting for the effect of this agreement, because the sea - we are moving to the south of Pakistan. In addition, we would like to see rail transport appear, when it appears, we will be able to transport goods even cheaper and logistics will be more profitable for our joint ventures," said Alexey Lyakhnovich, Minister of Transport of Belarus.

In addition, the visit gave impetus to the sale of our tractors.