Every individual participating in today's national cleanup is contributing to a better country! Traditionally, the Belarusian President also works alongside the people. Alexander Lukashenko spent his time at the construction site of the National Historical Museum and the People's Unity Park in Minsk.

The head of state was briefed on the ongoing work regarding the design and commencement of construction for the museum and park. Subsequently, in a ceremonial setting, the President laid a capsule containing a message to future generations at the construction site. The text highlights that despite the geopolitical tragedy—the collapse of the great Soviet state—Belarusians managed to endure and accomplish a true feat: the creation of a sovereign and peace-loving Belarus.

Following this, at the future People's Unity Park, Alexander Lukashenko, alongside student volunteers, planted an avenue of 80 trees as a symbol of the 80 peaceful years gifted to us by the Great Victory of the Soviet people. For all participants in the cleanup, there was a masterclass led by the President.

Construction of the National Historical Museum in Minsk

The construction of the National Historical Museum of Belarus is taking place on the site of the former "Dreamland" park. The design documentation has been completed, and construction and installation work commenced in February of this year. A People's Unity Park will be created around this area, featuring exhibition spaces for regional centers and Minsk, walkways, as well as children's and sports playgrounds.

The President Answers Journalists' Questions

Traditionally, the cleanup concluded with the President's interaction with journalists. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the National Historical Museum, stating that it is crucial for the youth to know their history. Regarding international matters, the Belarusian leader assessed the prospects of Ukraine joining the European Union and the impact of Trump's tariffs on the price situation in our country.

One of the questions posed to the head of state concerned the trade war initiated by the United States and its effect on consumer prices, specifically whether Belarus could maintain its fair pricing formula.

The President remarked that while the U.S. economy constitutes a significant portion of global GDP (approximately a quarter), it is not 75%, and its influence isn't entirely pervasive. "The Americans raised tariffs on goods that they import. And they import quite a lot. Their GDP is about 25%, considering the dollar and other factors. Certainly, they have done well, but that's a quarter, not 75%. And you've declared war on the whole world!" the head of state said in reference to Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs for multiple countries.

Moreover, according to Alexander Lukashenko, Trump's statements were emotional, even offensive, and his decisions lacked consistency. Initially, he announced the imposition of tariffs, only to later backtrack.

"This is a phantom. He spoke impulsively, and then they thought about it: no, this is truly dangerous. So, before you speak impulsively, you should consider your words. There are many intelligent and capable individuals who will calculate and advise: this is feasible, this is not; if you want to increase, you should negotiate first. If you intend to economically confront China, you certainly need to sit down and talk it over," observed the Belarusian leader.

President: We Have Endured Barriers and Tariffs with Russia Together